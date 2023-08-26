Bob Barker, Legendary Game Show Host, Dead At 99

Bob Barker, renowned host of "The Price is Right" and avid animal activist, died at age 99 on August 26, TMZ reported. "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," publicist Roger Neal told NBC News in a statement. He was preceded in his death by wife Dorothy Jo Barker in 1981 (via iHeart Radio) and the couple had no children.

Known best for his work on "The Price is Right," which he hosted for 35 years, Barker trained as a fighter pilot during WWII, married his high school sweetheart, was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, and dedicated his life after "The Price is Right" to animal activism (via CNN).

While Barker began his game show career on "Truth or Consequences," the host became a legend during his decades-long run on CBS' "The Price Is Right." Barker became a sick-day staple, as children often tuned in to the iconic game show when home from school, leaving an indelible mark that spanned generations. In light of Barker's death, fans are looking back at his life over the years.