Who Is Prince Albert Of Monaco's Oldest Son Alexandre Grimaldi?

Until August 16, 2023, the public had not heard much from Alexandre Grimaldi. Indeed, for years, the oldest son of Prince Albert of Monaco and the former flight attendant, Nicole Coste, had remained incredibly private. He had not given any interviews. He had not made any controversial statements online. And even though his Instagram profile is technically set to "public," Alexandre has strikingly few photos for a teenager. In many ways, the young man was a ghost.

However, all this changed during the summer of 2023 when, days before his 20th birthday, Alexandre broke his public silence. Sitting down with the French outlet, Point de Vue, the eldest Grimaldi son revealed key elements of his personality, including his elegance, tact, and — at some points — brutal honesty. Throughout the conversation, Alexandre was not afraid to tackle difficult conversations, most notably his unusual pedigree. After all, Alexandre might be the son of a prince, but he did not grow up in a palace. Instead, he spent most of his childhood living with his mother between London and Paris. Nevertheless, Alexandre said that he was fortunate to grow up with such "benevolent" parents. He later added, "I've had some rather happy times, to tell the truth."

Happy or not, though, Alexandre's life has been complicated from the start. From his mother's battle to document the identity of his father to his feelings about being called Albert's "illegitimate son," here is everything you need to know about Alexandre Grimaldi.