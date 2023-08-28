Maria Shriver's Feelings About The Trump Family Are Crystal Clear

Being on opposite ends of the political spectrum doesn't necessarily make people enemies. Despite a 10-year period of estrangement, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were dear friends as well as Founding Fathers. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush got along famously after their terms in office. President Biden was so close to the late Senator John McCain that he was asked to deliver a eulogy at his 2018 funeral (via NPR). On the other hand, sometimes families' values are so far apart that finding common ground is impossible. So it is with the Kennedys and Trumps. With the exception of Robert Kennedy Jr. — whose views are often opposed by his siblings and his wife, Cheryl Hines — the staunchly Democratic liberal Kennedy clan has no love for former President Donald Trump or his policies.

Among the more vocal anti-Trump voices is that of Maria Shriver, daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and niece of former President John F. Kennedy. She was no fan of the 45th president's policies while he was in office, and she makes no secret of her opposition to Trump's running for re-election. As she once tweeted in June 2022, "We must be clear about never, ever allowing Donald Trump near political office ever again. He needs to be held accountable for all that he has done to our beloved country. We must also be vigilant about others who will do the same. We must demand better." Shriver's criticism doesn't stop with the senior Trump, however; she has pointed fingers at his adult children as well.