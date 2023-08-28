Nikki DeLoach And Candace Cameron Bure Have Opposing Views On The Hallmark Channel

Hallmark is known for its rotating cast of leading stars, ranging from fan favorites like Lacey Chabert and Tyler Hynes to former soap opera stars like Alison Sweeney and Ryan Paevey, but the rise of Great American Media has shaken up this catalog. Since GAM was acquired by former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott in 2021, several of these beloved actors have made the transition from their Hallmark home to the up-and-coming network.

Candace Cameron Bure, who became a Hallmark staple with the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series and Christmas movies such as "Let it Snow" and "Christmas Under Wraps," is one of the biggest leading ladies to depart from the feel-good network. While the exit of the "Full House" alum appears to be partly due to Hallmark's evolving values, other established actors have been praising the network for its efforts toward diversity.

Nikki DeLoach, who is known for flicks such as "Love Takes Flight" and "Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate," specifically contrasts Bure's thoughts with her own praise of the channel. Here are all the details about Nikki DeLoach and Candace Cameron Bure's opposing views on the Hallmark Channel.