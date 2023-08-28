Rachel Melvin Brings Chelsea Brady Back To Days Of Our Lives After A 14-Year Absence
The return of long-lost characters for Victor Kiriakis' (John Aniston) funeral has become a long trip down memory lane for "Days of Our Lives" fans, and another familiar face has recently been confirmed for a comeback after 14 years off-screen, as Rachel Melvin is set to bring Chelsea Brady back to Salem for the first time in over a decade (via Soap Opera Digest).
Melvin took over the role of Chelsea from Mandy Musgrave in 2005, and Melvin played Brady for four years until her exit in 2009. When Chelsea first appeared in Salem as Abigail Deveraux's friend, she was known as Chelsea Benson, but it was revealed during her time on the soap that her biological parents were Billie Reed (originated by Lisa Rinna, then Julie Pinson) and Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). After a tumultuous time in Salem, Chelsea left to help Billie after she was in a car crash. Now she's back, and grateful to be included in Victor's memorial.
Chelsea comes back for Victor's memorial
"Days" fans can expect to see Rachel Melvin appear in the episode that will air on September 7, per Soap Opera Digest. Since Chelsea is Victor's granddaughter, she will return to remember her complicated yet beloved grandfather. Her return to Salem comes on the heels of the announcement that Theresa (Jen Lilley), Sonny (Zach Tinker), and Vivian (Louise Sorel) will also appear on-screen during Victor's funeral.
But for Melvin, coming back after so much time away was an honor. In her interview with Soap Opera Digest, Melvin spoke about how she wanted to return for Victor's funeral and how she contacted Martha Madison (who plays Belle on "Days") about potentially coming back.
"I don't know if maybe that got passed around or something, but before I knew it, my manager was calling and said, 'Hey, 'Days' would like to invite you back for a memorial episode,' which, of course, I was more than willing and excited and happy to do." Fans are likely just as excited to see the star and her character come back to Salem for this once-in-a-lifetime event too.