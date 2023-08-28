Rachel Melvin Brings Chelsea Brady Back To Days Of Our Lives After A 14-Year Absence

"Days" fans can expect to see Rachel Melvin appear in the episode that will air on September 7, per Soap Opera Digest. Since Chelsea is Victor's granddaughter, she will return to remember her complicated yet beloved grandfather. Her return to Salem comes on the heels of the announcement that Theresa (Jen Lilley), Sonny (Zach Tinker), and Vivian (Louise Sorel) will also appear on-screen during Victor's funeral.

But for Melvin, coming back after so much time away was an honor. In her interview with Soap Opera Digest, Melvin spoke about how she wanted to return for Victor's funeral and how she contacted Martha Madison (who plays Belle on "Days") about potentially coming back.

"I don't know if maybe that got passed around or something, but before I knew it, my manager was calling and said, 'Hey, 'Days' would like to invite you back for a memorial episode,' which, of course, I was more than willing and excited and happy to do." Fans are likely just as excited to see the star and her character come back to Salem for this once-in-a-lifetime event too.