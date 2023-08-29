The Stunning Transformation Of Jordana Brewster

The following article mentions eating disorders.

Jordana Brewster is perhaps most recognizable from her work in the "Fast & Furious" flicks, but her filmography goes way beyond high-speed car chase content. She began her career as a soap star when she was still in high school, and went on to star in films such as "The Faculty" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning," as well as on series like "Lethal Weapon" and "American Crime Story."

The veteran actor was born into privilege — her father was an investment banker, her mother was a model, and her grandfather was the former president of Yale and American ambassador to Britain — but she rested on her laurels, balancing a rigorous academic schedule with auditions. And as her career continued to flourish, she didn't take her nose from the grindstone.

Whether you know her as Mia Toretto, Nikki Munson, or any of the other characters she has embodied, let's take a look at the stunning transformation of Jordana Brewster.