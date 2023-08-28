Hallmark's Jen Lilley Did Intense Behind The Scenes Work For Snowkissed

Back in 2021, "When Calls the Heart" fans were excited to see one of their faves, Chris McNally, take the lead in a romantic Hallmark movie. "Snowkissed" starred McNally as a bed and breakfast owner in the great Canadian wilderness trying to lure in future investors. To do so, he needs the help of the film's other star — Jen Lilley. A Hallmark veteran before she left the network, Lilley was no stranger to the channel's winter-inspired films.

It's true; a Hallmark romance movie is nothing without two actors coming together as a couple, and we do love McNally's swoon-worthing acting skills. But there's no denying that Lilley did some major behind-the-scenes work to make the film come to life.

Shot primarily in Winnipeg and Banff, Alberta, Canada, you probably think she had to go through a vigorous training regime or even wilderness survival training to film in the elements. But her required off-screen work was actually a lot less cold and snowy than you would imagine, having to do more with her bedroom than the rugged Banff territory.