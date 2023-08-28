Signs Jack Wagner Will Be Back For When Calls The Heart S11 Despite Exit Rumors

Season 10 of the Hallmark Channel's hit series, "When Calls the Heart," is well underway, and we already know that yet another season of Hope Valley's story is in the making. "Hearties" AKA the "When Calls The Heart" loyal fanbase all love Jack Wagner's character, Bill Avery. Bill's recent health struggles have had fans of the beloved Hallmark series on edge, wondering if a tragic turn in this favorite character's life will mean that his storyline is destined to come to an end.

Bill is known for his strength and always acts as a rock for those around him. This makes it easy for him to put his own health and well-being on the back burner, and it allows the character's future to become even more of a source of worry. Since Bill's health situation was on an increasingly dire path for quite some time, many fans have been wondering whether this plot line may be on its way to coming to a head and whether or not that means that Wagner won't be returning for the already highly-anticipated 11th season. Luckily, with the help of a few hints from the cast as well as the way Season 10 seems to be headed so far, we have faith in the future of Hope Valley, and we've got a good feeling that Bill isn't going anywhere anytime soon.