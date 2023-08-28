All About The Theory Surrounding Judy Garland's Involvement In The Stonewall Riots

It turns out there may be a direct link between one of Hollywood's greatest stars and a major historical uprising. In 1969, a crowd of queer and trans youth protested against police who violently raided the Stonewall Inn, a well-known gay bar. Considered an important moment for the gay rights movement, the Stonewall riots continued for several days and led to larger organized protests in years to come. It also turns out that these protests happened to occur on the same day as Judy Garland's funeral procession.

The "Wizard of Oz" actor has been revered for standing up for her queer fans in the press before it was commonplace to do so, according to HuffPost. Making a connection between these two cultural moments, journalist Charles Kaiser suggested that Garland's death may have triggered a large emotional response within her largely gay fandom (via The Washington Post). In "The Gay Metropolis," Kaiser notes that Garland's funeral service occurred on the first night of the riots. He proposes that communal grieving may have emboldened people to act once confronted by police at the Stonewall Inn.

Despite Garland's uncontested status as a gay icon, Kaiser's theory has been widely challenged since he published "The Gay Metropolis" in 1997. While some queer people agree that Garland's passing may have inspired such significant action, others believe the theory is downright disrespectful.