Why Being A Mother Was So Important To Jackie Kennedy After JFK's Assassination

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was never the same after the assassination of John F. Kennedy. In the months after her husband's tragic death on November 22, 1963, Jackie blamed herself for not recognizing the first gunshot and for not getting JFK out of harm's way. "She could not stop thinking about it. She had nightmares during the day," author Paul Brandus informed Closer. "The term PTSD did not exist back then, but clearly she was traumatized."

Amid her grief, the former First Lady struggled with suicidal thoughts and with being a single parent to her children, Caroline and John F. Kennedy, Jr. "I'm no good to them. I'm so bleeding inside," she confided to Reverend Richard T. McSorley, according to "Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis: The Untold Story," per Vanity Fair. Even so, Letitia Baldrige, Jackie's friend and former Chief of Staff, knew that Jackie was strongly committed to motherhood. "She was a good mother. She did look forward to raising those children," Baldridge revealed to The Washington Post.

Jackie's role as a mother was one of her top priorities. "If you bungle raising your children, I don't think whatever else you do well matters very much," she explained in a 1959 interview, per LinkedIn. Although she was sorrowful, Jackie worked hard to make celebrating holidays fun and to give her children stability by keeping the colors of their bedrooms consistent when they moved to a new home. "Her love for her children gave her strength," Brandus told Closer.