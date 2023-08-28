The Famous Late-Night Host Sharon Osbourne Hooked Up With Before Marrying Ozzy

The world of Hollywood is smaller than you might realize. People in the industry often have surprising connections. Sharon Osbourne is no different. She admitted in 2013 that she and a famous late-night host spent some time together back when she and her now-husband, Ozzy Osbourne, were just friends.

On an episode of "The Talk," Sharon explained how she met this mystery man during a time when she was not dating much. She saw one of his comedy shows and was drawn to him, causing her friend, who worked where he performed, to give Sharon his number. Sharon and her friend prank-called the man. After having more calls together, Sharon said, "One thing led to another. He came to my house and met me, and then we had a little fling" (via USA Today).

The fling did not last long, and eventually, the man "brought around the real love of his life for me to meet." While telling the story to her co-hosts of "The Talk," Sharon said she, the man, and his new love stayed friends. When Sharon finally revealed his identity, the crowd went crazy: "And that man, that man that I had a flingy-wingy with, was Jay Leno." Fellow "The Talk" host Julie Chen asked if she and Leno slept together during their fling, and Sharon replied, "It was so long ago, I can't remember. One cannot remember that long ago!" (via E! News).