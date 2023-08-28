The Famous Late-Night Host Sharon Osbourne Hooked Up With Before Marrying Ozzy
The world of Hollywood is smaller than you might realize. People in the industry often have surprising connections. Sharon Osbourne is no different. She admitted in 2013 that she and a famous late-night host spent some time together back when she and her now-husband, Ozzy Osbourne, were just friends.
On an episode of "The Talk," Sharon explained how she met this mystery man during a time when she was not dating much. She saw one of his comedy shows and was drawn to him, causing her friend, who worked where he performed, to give Sharon his number. Sharon and her friend prank-called the man. After having more calls together, Sharon said, "One thing led to another. He came to my house and met me, and then we had a little fling" (via USA Today).
The fling did not last long, and eventually, the man "brought around the real love of his life for me to meet." While telling the story to her co-hosts of "The Talk," Sharon said she, the man, and his new love stayed friends. When Sharon finally revealed his identity, the crowd went crazy: "And that man, that man that I had a flingy-wingy with, was Jay Leno." Fellow "The Talk" host Julie Chen asked if she and Leno slept together during their fling, and Sharon replied, "It was so long ago, I can't remember. One cannot remember that long ago!" (via E! News).
Sharon poked fun at Jay on a radio show
After Sharon Osbourne shared her romantic past with Jay Leno on "The Talk," he reached out to her. On a following episode of the talk show, Sharon said, "As soon as the show was finished, he called me. He said, 'Isn't it amazing that ... we were both single, and we both found our love of our lives, and we both got the longest marriages in Hollywood?'" Sharon and Jay got married to their long-term spouses, Ozzy Osbourne and Mavis Leno, in 1982 and 1980, respectively.
Despite refusing to spill any steamy details on "The Talk," except that Jay was a good kisser, Sharon was more open about the details of the fling while speaking with Howard Stern in 2014. When Stern teased Sharon that one of her and Ozzy's children could actually have Jay as a father, Sharon poked fun at Jay's appearance and said, "It would've just have been a chin in a chair" (via Daily Mail).
Sharon and Ozzy did not fall in love at first sight
Sharon Osbourne made it through many difficult challenges in her relationship with Ozzy Osbourne, including his cheating scandal. Their union seems to be full of love, which is evident in her appearance on "The Big Interview with Dan Rather." Sharon talked about how she met Ozzy when she was 18 when he and his band came to her father for music management. However, when asked if it was love at first sight, Sharon vehemently said, "No! No, not at all." She called Ozzy and his fellow members of Black Sabbath "odd and hairy" and was anxious around them.
Rather questioned how a relationship between Sharon and Ozzy came to fruition with that kind of first impression. Sharon was impressed by Black Sabbath's performance at a show that first day they met, but she and Ozzy did not begin a romantic relationship until years later, around 1980 — after her fling with Jay Leno and when she and Ozzy had been working together for a bit. Sharon praised Ozzy for his vulnerability and good sense of humor — a quality Ozzy and Leno seemingly share.