Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy's Wife, Apoorva Tewari?

In February, Republicans found themselves with a new presidential candidate when Vivek Ramaswamy announced his bid for the 2024 GOP nomination in the currently splintered party. "To put America first, we need to rediscover what America is. That's why I am running for president. I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream — one that is not only about money but about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence," he wrote in a piece for the Wall Street Journal. In the time since, many have become curious about Ramaswamy, a businessman who founded the pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences in 2014. People have been digging into Ramaswamy's past, present, and personal life, and that includes questions about his wife, Apoorva Tewari.

Ramaswamy and Tewari tied the knot on May 31, 2015, and currently live in Ohio. Ramaswamy often shares posts about his wife on social media to mark special occasions, such as birthdays and anniversaries. "Happy birthday to the love of my life, Apoorva! So grateful for our every day together. Best decision I ever made," he captioned an Instagram post on August 13. While Ramaswamy has his eyes set on the primary, his wife is focused on her own job — and when she isn't at work, she's caring for the couple's two children. Let's take a closer look at Ramaswamy's wife.