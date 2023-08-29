Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy's Wife, Apoorva Tewari?
In February, Republicans found themselves with a new presidential candidate when Vivek Ramaswamy announced his bid for the 2024 GOP nomination in the currently splintered party. "To put America first, we need to rediscover what America is. That's why I am running for president. I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream — one that is not only about money but about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence," he wrote in a piece for the Wall Street Journal. In the time since, many have become curious about Ramaswamy, a businessman who founded the pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences in 2014. People have been digging into Ramaswamy's past, present, and personal life, and that includes questions about his wife, Apoorva Tewari.
Ramaswamy and Tewari tied the knot on May 31, 2015, and currently live in Ohio. Ramaswamy often shares posts about his wife on social media to mark special occasions, such as birthdays and anniversaries. "Happy birthday to the love of my life, Apoorva! So grateful for our every day together. Best decision I ever made," he captioned an Instagram post on August 13. While Ramaswamy has his eyes set on the primary, his wife is focused on her own job — and when she isn't at work, she's caring for the couple's two children. Let's take a closer look at Ramaswamy's wife.
Apoorva Tewari obtained her doctorate at Yale University School of Medicine
Apoorva Tewari obtained a bachelor's degree in biology from Yale University in 2011 before enrolling in Yale University School of Medicine, according to her LinkedIn. After completing grad school in 2015, she did her residency at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. In August 2021, she landed a job at Wexner Medical Center at Ohio University where she works as a laryngologist "specializing in swallowing disorders." Her bio on the Wexler Medical Center website details her specialization, which includes "treating swallowing and voice disorders that can occur in patients who have undergone treatment for cancer." In addition to seeing and treating patients, Tewari also does clinical research — and she teaches.
"I am an assistant professor in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at The Ohio State University. I also serve on the medical advisory board of the National Foundation of Swallow Disorders and on multiple committees for the Dysphagia Research Society," her bio reads, in part. Tewari treats patients who are suffering from laryngeal diseases, vocal cord paralysis, tracheal diseases, and others. In an interview with Fox Business, Vivek Ramaswamy praised his wife. "I think I do derive a lot of the humility from my wife, who is a leader in her own way, in her own unique world," he said.
Apoorva Tewari is a boy mom
Apoorva Tewari is definitely outnumbered at home. While she and her husband don't publicly share too much about their life in Ohio with their boys, photos of Tewari prove that she's totally in her boy mom era — and Ramaswamy seems to love that aspect about her. In fact, when describing her in a social media post, he chose to put her role as "mother" first, which suggests that she takes the honor very seriously. "Mother. Wife. Surgeon. Citizen. Future First Lady. Count me in on the Apoorva Ramaswamy Fan Club," Vivek Ramaswamy captioned an Instagram post on August 10.
Tewari and her boys have even made some key appearances along Ramaswamy's campaign stops. Back in July, for example, Tewari made an appearance alongside her husband at the Moms4Liberty event in Pennsylvania. The non-profit is "devoted to fighting for parental rights in education," according to the organization's Instagram bio. According to a post that Ramaswamy shared on his own Instagram feed, his two kids, Karthik and Arjun, joined him and his wife on stage. Ramaswamy appears to be running with the idea of family first as part of his campaign, so people should expect to see more of Tewari and the boys in the weeks and months ahead.