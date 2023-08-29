Inside Zara Tindall And Peter Phillips' Sweet Sibling Relationship

Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips Tindall probably aren't the first to come to mind when you think of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's eldest grandchildren are not only a little ways down the line of succession, but they don't have royal titles. Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips decided against giving their kids titles shortly after Peter's birth in 1977. When Zara came along in 1981, she too was born without a royal title. Thanks to their commoner status, Tindall and Peter don't generate as many headlines as some of their cousins. Still, they have managed to attract plenty of fanfare — whether for Zara's impeccable fashion sense or for Peter's dashing good looks (he was dubbed "sexiest royal" by People in 1998). Over the years, the siblings have proven themselves to be icons in their own right — royal titles be damned.

A former press secretary for the royal family once told The Sun, "It was a masterstroke of the Princess Royal when she decided not to give her children titles." In lieu of working for the Crown, Tindall and Peter were free to forge their own paths in life. Today, Tindall is a world champion equestrian, and Peter has found success as a business executive. There's plenty to admire about these discreet royals — but one of their best qualities is their sweet sibling relationship. From living as neighbors to sharing many common interests, this sibling dream team gives us major warm fuzzies.