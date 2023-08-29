9 Facts About Ant Anstead's Kids With His First Wife

Even if you aren't into cars, you probably know the name Ant Anstead from the headlines he's made for his famous relationships. The British TV personality is dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger and was previously married to HGTV star Christina Haack. Anstead has had a successful TV career though, hosting automotive-themed shows like "Wheelers and Dealers" and "Celebrity IOU: Joyride." Yet, Anstead may be better known for appearing on Haack's show, "Christina on the Coast."

While Anstead and Haack's split went on to get a lot of attention, it wasn't the first time Anstead got divorced. The "Radford Returns" host was married to his teenage sweetheart, Louise Storey, from 2005 to 2017. The exes have two children together, Amelie and Archie, and both are now teenagers. Anstead has remained close with Storey, telling People, "We will forever be family." Yet, Amelie and Archie seemed happy when their father remarried Haack, especially since they had their little brother, Hudson. In another interview with People, Anstead revealed that his older children were actually "devastated" when he and Haack split. "They loved Christina ... and they really wanted us to work," he said.

After Ant and Christina engaged in a tabloid-making custody battle, Anstead is now co-parenting Hudson with Haack. But Amelie and Archie are still a huge part of Anstead's life, so let's break down everything you should know about Anstead's kids with his first wife.