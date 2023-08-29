Amanda Seyfried Almost Made A Drastic Career Change After Having Kids
Amanda Seyfried found fame after starring in the beloved 2004 teen comedy "Mean Girls." Over the following few years, she gave outstanding performances in "Mamma Mia!" and other popular movies, which drove Seyfried's career forward. However, her professional life didn't stop her from raising a family. In 2017, Seyfried tied the knot with fellow actor Thomas Sadoski and they subsequently welcomed two children together.
The actor loves kids, and she clearly values being a mother. The "Mean Girls" star and her family live on a farm in the Catskills, New York, which allows them to enjoy the simple things in life. "We do glow stick parties," she proudly shared in an interview with Today. Seyfried added, "We'll put on Rihanna's 'Dance in the Dark' and then we'll go with our playlist — we have a Lady Gaga playlist that the kids just love."
In 2022, the "Twin Peaks" star even revealed to Marie Claire that motherhood made her rethink her career path. Childbirth had a profound impact on her, to the extent that Seyfried considered becoming a doula so she could help other people have a similar experience. Her decision to change careers didn't materialize, despite the actor doing some training, but she found other ways to support kids and their mothers.
The Mean Girls star almost became a doula
The stunning transformation of Amanda Seyfried left her fans in awe, and one could say she was born to be an actor. In Seyfried's teenage years, she worked as a model and took voice lessons, which paved her way to the spotlight. At first, she took on small roles in soap operas, but things changed after her big break in "Mean Girls," where she played the hilarious Karen Smith.
"I think the reason I got Karen was that I played that person in high school in order to stay out of the drama," she confessed in an interview with Vanity Fair. "It was a much easier transition into playing Karen from where I was at in my life at that point." But the birth of her two children, Nina and Thomas, gave her a new perspective on life and almost changed her career path.
"I was like, 'This is the most amazing thing I've ever been a part of. I have to be there for women.' Childbirth is amazing," Seyfried explained to Marie Claire. As such, she trained to become a doula, but Seyfried eventually gave up. Most U.S. states require aspiring doulas to complete training and acquire hands-on experience, which can take months, among other requirements. Although she was intrigued by the idea, Seyfried ultimately didn't go all the way with it.
Her love of children inspired her to start a business
The "Mamma Mia!" star may not have become a doula, but Amanda Seyfried is a caring mother who puts family first regardless. "I have a full-time career and two kids," she confirmed with People. "It's a lot of work, but I love it. My family is very supportive of it ... For sure it sounds like it's chaotic, and it is in some ways, but I've also found so much peace in where I live. Plus, my mom lives with me which helps."
Evidently, Seyfried's husband, Thomas Sadoski, and their two children understand her busy schedule. In fact, her love of kids inspired the actor to launch Make It Cute, a brand of eco-friendly playhouses. The collection was inspired by farm life, featuring kid-sized houses with hand-illustrated plants, wooden floors, and tall windows. "My kids love playing in it. They just want to go and explore and make their own space," she said.
Seyfried's best friends, Anne Hoehn and Maureen North, help her run the business. "I can't wait to grow this together as we're growing our kids," she enthused. Seyfried also joined the International Network for Aid, Relief, and Assistance to help children in need. She's also trying to spend more time with her kids and make their childhood memorable. On their family farm, the little ones have plenty of space to play outdoors.