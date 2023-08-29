Amanda Seyfried Almost Made A Drastic Career Change After Having Kids

Amanda Seyfried found fame after starring in the beloved 2004 teen comedy "Mean Girls." Over the following few years, she gave outstanding performances in "Mamma Mia!" and other popular movies, which drove Seyfried's career forward. However, her professional life didn't stop her from raising a family. In 2017, Seyfried tied the knot with fellow actor Thomas Sadoski and they subsequently welcomed two children together.

The actor loves kids, and she clearly values being a mother. The "Mean Girls" star and her family live on a farm in the Catskills, New York, which allows them to enjoy the simple things in life. "We do glow stick parties," she proudly shared in an interview with Today. Seyfried added, "We'll put on Rihanna's 'Dance in the Dark' and then we'll go with our playlist — we have a Lady Gaga playlist that the kids just love."

In 2022, the "Twin Peaks" star even revealed to Marie Claire that motherhood made her rethink her career path. Childbirth had a profound impact on her, to the extent that Seyfried considered becoming a doula so she could help other people have a similar experience. Her decision to change careers didn't materialize, despite the actor doing some training, but she found other ways to support kids and their mothers.