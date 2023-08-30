Chef Mila's Most Controversial Below Deck Moments

Chef Mila Kolomeitseva from "Below Deck Mediterranean" is undoubtedly one of the most polarizing stars in the history of the franchise. From her first moment to her final farewell, she stunned viewers and her co-stars alike with her words and actions. In fact, it was difficult at times for the crew to process the seemingly bizarre behavior exhibited by the chef during her time on the hit reality show.

Nothing about Mila's tenure went over well. At the time, Captain Sandy Yawn didn't understand the gravity of who she was dealing with, but she understood more after the season began airing. It wasn't difficult to discern why Mila earned a reality TV villain label. Right away, something about the combination of seemingly not having the qualifications for her job and a series of insensitive remarks made it clear.

It's one thing being a poorly skilled chef on "Below Deck." That's something that happens quite often, and even though Captain Sandy tends to have the most issues with her chefs, it exists in the other franchises too. However, Mila didn't meet any of the expectations set for her by Captain Sandy or the charter guests. Her culinary skills were under fire the entire time, but Mila's character was also the focus of several discussions.