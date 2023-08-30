Where You've Seen Julian Morris Before He Became A Hallmark Star

London-born actor Julian Morris has starred in the Hallmark films "A Royal Queens Christmas" and "Presence of Love." However, if you are also a fan of the teen drama genre, you will recognize him as the character Wren Kingston from "Pretty Little Liars." Morris portrayed the doctor for over 20 episodes and appeared in five seasons of the show. Wren was a love interest for the character Spencer Hastings, along with both her sisters.

Morris was rooting for a relationship between Spencer and Wren to come to fruition during his tenure on "Pretty Little Liars." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from 2013, Morris talked about an episode where Wren and Spencer go on a date. He said, "I've been wanting to see that happen for them for a long time." Prior to his appearance in the final season, Morris spoke with MTV about Spencer and Wren. "I always thought — and this is how I played it — that he was in love with and loved Spencer, so it would be great to resolve that," he told the outlet.

In addition to the teen drama genre, Morris has experience with fantasy. He played Prince Phillip for six episodes of "Once Upon a Time." However, his best show romance may not be Wren and Spencer or Phillip and Princess Aurora, but instead a couple from a popular sitcom.