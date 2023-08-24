Hallmark Channel Leading Men That Make Us Sweat

Hallmark Channel has been pleasing fans with its feel-good, formulaic approach to movies since 2001 and Forbes reported that the network generates one-third of its advertising revenue from its fan-favorite Christmas movies alone. Women are the specific demographic that keeps the Hallmark Channel at the top of network rankings, and there's a comfortable predictability that induces contentment in viewers. "There's a lot of dopamine and oxytocin that gets released in watching these things," T. Makana Chock, a researcher of media psychology told The Lily. "They can be very de-stressing. They make you feel happier."

Women have also leaned into the network because programming on the Hallmark Channel is led by women and the executives know the stories and character arcs that women want to experience. The Observer reported that even men love to watch Hallmark movies for the consistent and reliable way in which the network tells love stories. Most importantly, network executives also know what women want to lay their eyes on — the handsome men of the Hallmark movies.

The Hallmark Channel has been a movie star launching ground for some actors, as well as a place where well-established actors like Jesse Metcalfe and Cameron Mathison have enjoyed landing. Get an eyeful of the gorgeous leading men who set us ablaze on the Hallmark Channel.