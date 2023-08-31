Chip Gaines' Gift For Joanna That Kickstarted Their HGTV Careers

It's hard to imagine a world where "Fixer Upper" reruns aren't available on HGTV or where we can't decorate our homes with Magnolia brand items in an attempt to make it look like Joanna Gaines designed it herself. But there was a time when Chip and Joanna Gaines almost lost the opportunity to be on "Fixer Upper," the juggernaut of a show that launched them to celebrity status.

While Chip's personality is infectious, and Joanna certainly knows her way around home design, the duo actually owes their television deal to a very particular gift. To set the stage (pun intended), Joanna and Chip agreed to allow a film crew to grab a few days of footage to see if they would be a good fit. According to the pair in their book, "The Magnolia Story," things weren't going well. Joanna was a bit quiet and disliked being on camera, while Chip said, "My mouth was all dry and I couldn't think straight."

Everyone was about to pull the plug when Chip showed up with a completely unexpected gift — a dilapidated houseboat.