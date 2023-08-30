Mitchel Musso's Life Was Never The Same After Hannah Montana

Disney star Mitchel Musso was part of what many fans call "the golden era of Disney Channel." He is known for playing Oliver Oken in "Hannah Montana," the iconic series about a teen living a double life as both a high schooler and a pop star. It also introduced the world to Miley Cyrus, who has cemented her name in pop stardom ever since. The series ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2011. In 2021, Cyrus even wrote a heartfelt letter to "Hannah Montana," on its 15th anniversary.

In the decade-and-a-half since "Hannah Montana" and its accompanying movie were released, much has changed for its leading stars. Emily Osment, who portrayed Hannah's BFF Lilly Truscott, continued her acting career with roles on various network shows. Cyrus, as we all know, broke out of her "Hannah Montana" role completely with a meteoric rise to the top of the music industry. However, Musso's career didn't take off quite like his fellow castmates.

In the show's final season, the then 20-year-old was written off of the series after getting charged with a DUI and underage drinking (per Insider). After this mishap, Musso was not only axed from "Hannah Montana," but also "Pair of Kings," and "PrankStars" by 2012. He only continued to voice-act on "Phineas and Ferb" until 2015. Following the end of his Disney career, Musso flew under the radar, returning to the scene to release his album "Ghost" in 2022. But in August 2023, the child actor made headlines for yet another arrest related to intoxication.