We're So Excited For DAYS' Arianne Zucker & Shawn Christian's Wedding After A Decade Together

Weddings abound lately on "Days of Our Lives," as Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) got married alongside Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien) and Dimitri Von Leuschner (Peter Porte) in a double wedding on the July 31 episode, which surprisingly didn't end in disaster, as Salem weddings often do. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) are engaged, as are Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder). And, of course, E.J. DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) are just about ready to elope! Good times all around! While this will be the third attempt at marital bliss for Nicole and E.J., Zucker had similar great news in real life.

Arianne Zucker's relationship with co-star Shawn Christian began on the set of "Days" in 2008 when he played Dr. Daniel Jonas, but they didn't officially start dating until 2014. On June 28, 2021, Zucker announced on Instagram that she was engaged to Christian, who had popped the question on Father's Day. She attached amazing, candid photos of him proposing. Now, over two years later, Zucker posted a wonderful Instagram update, writing, "This is it! The year we have all been waiting for!!!! We are finally planning our wedding! Ha! It's our turn! There are no words to explain how incredibly kind, honest, honorable, giving, heartfelt oh and sexy this man is!"