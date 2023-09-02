90 Day Fiance Stars Who Need Their Own Spinoff

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa first appeared on screen during Season 6 of "90 Day Fiance." Their relationship was a little rocky from the beginning, but with a child on the way, they decided to make things work as Asuelu settled into life in the United States. One of the most memorable aspects of their time on "90 Day Fiancé" has to be Asuelu sobbing about Kalani not cuddling him when they go to sleep at night. Fans will remember him with tears streaming down his face, saying, "I'm happy to cuddle you. When you go to bed without cuddle me, I feel like 'Why? Why she do this?'" The meme of him crying will continue to carry his legacy.

The lack of cuddling wasn't the only issue in their relationship, apparently. Fans of Kalani and Asuelu would be shocked to know that the couple, who married in 2018 and share two children, has possibly separated. Though a split has not been confirmed, several hints suggest that this pair is no longer together, including April 2023 photos of Asuelu cozying up to model Winter Everett. Asuelu denied any involvement with Winter, but he and Kalani haven't been posting each other on socials and have also had many communication and intimacy issues, as seen on "90 Day Fiance."

If they are still together, a spinoff would put the rumors to rest and give us more insight into the couple's often-complicated relationship. A spinoff would also give viewers a chance to see how the couple is handling parenting life — especially since Kalani expressed a lot of doubt about Asuelu's ability to be a responsible father when they were on "90 Day."