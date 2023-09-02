90 Day Fiance Stars Who Need Their Own Spinoff
TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" has become one of the most-watched shows on television, ranking in the top 100 shows of 2022-2023 alongside other hits like "Yellowstone" and "Survivor." It's easy to understand why so many people love the "90 Day Fiancé" series — it features all the perfect ingredients to create the ideal reality TV recipe, including long-distance love, awkward first-time meetings, tear-jerking struggles and, most of all, a whole lot of drama.
Another reason the show has become so ubiquitous is due to its many spinoffs; currently, there are dozens of spinoffs and counting. Some of those spinoffs, like "The Family Chantel" and "Darcey and Stacey," are entirely devoted to a person or couple featured in the original series. And while some of our favorite "90 Day" stars have landed their own spinoffs, we'd still love to see quite a few more given the opportunity to headline their own shows.
Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa
Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa first appeared on screen during Season 6 of "90 Day Fiance." Their relationship was a little rocky from the beginning, but with a child on the way, they decided to make things work as Asuelu settled into life in the United States. One of the most memorable aspects of their time on "90 Day Fiancé" has to be Asuelu sobbing about Kalani not cuddling him when they go to sleep at night. Fans will remember him with tears streaming down his face, saying, "I'm happy to cuddle you. When you go to bed without cuddle me, I feel like 'Why? Why she do this?'" The meme of him crying will continue to carry his legacy.
The lack of cuddling wasn't the only issue in their relationship, apparently. Fans of Kalani and Asuelu would be shocked to know that the couple, who married in 2018 and share two children, has possibly separated. Though a split has not been confirmed, several hints suggest that this pair is no longer together, including April 2023 photos of Asuelu cozying up to model Winter Everett. Asuelu denied any involvement with Winter, but he and Kalani haven't been posting each other on socials and have also had many communication and intimacy issues, as seen on "90 Day Fiance."
If they are still together, a spinoff would put the rumors to rest and give us more insight into the couple's often-complicated relationship. A spinoff would also give viewers a chance to see how the couple is handling parenting life — especially since Kalani expressed a lot of doubt about Asuelu's ability to be a responsible father when they were on "90 Day."
Mark and Nikki Shoemaker
If there's one "90 Day Fiancé" couple that has really dropped off the radar, it's Season 3 alums Mark and Nikki Shoemaker. Fans will remember how Mark demonstrated some controlling behavior towards Nikki while they were being filmed, like not allowing her to touch the windows of his car. Nikki was also just 19 when they began dating, while Mark was 58. Age gaps are very common on "90 Day," but that's one of the largest age gaps in the show's history.
In March 2022, Mark filed for divorce, claiming Nikki had "committed adultery." Then, a year later, the divorce was dismissed. In legal documents, Mark said the situation was "extremely private" and indicated that adultery was not entirely accurate. In a statement provided to In Touch in March 2023, Mark wrote, "WE ARE NOT DIVORCED!!! WE ARE NOT SEPARATED AND NEVER WERE!!! OUR MARRIAGE IS NOT DISSOLVED!!!"
At this point, we'd like to know what exactly is going on — and a spin-off would provide all the answers. Is Mark still not allowing Nikki to touch his car windows or rearrange his bookshelves? Has Nikki made friends or gotten a job since moving to America? We'd love to see these two return to the big screen and provide some long-awaited updates.
Paul and Karine Staehle
Ah, Paul and Karine. Such a strange, complicated, and compulsively watchable couple. Sadly, the drama has only continued. Since they last appeared on "90 Day Fiancé" in 2020, they have separated, filed restraining orders, had police visits and reports of domestic violence, lost custody of their children, and even accused each other of trying to murder the other, according to In Touch.
While it's unquestionable that the chaos in their relationship has been difficult for Paul and Karine to handle, perhaps the worst part is their children, who are stuck in the middle of it all. According to In Touch Weekly, their oldest son, Pierre, who is four years old at this time, was present during a domestic violence incident. Additionally, the two children were taken into protective custody and have since been living with a foster family, then with Paul's mom and cousin. After years of separation, the couple shockingly announced they were back together in April 2023. We can only hope things get better for them and their children from here on. We'd love to see a spinoff of this couple, especially if they're able to work out their differences and learn to have a healthier relationship.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Josh and Aleksandra Strobel
"90 Day Fiancé" fans loved Josh and Aleksandra's relationship, since the young couple, who were 22 and 21 years old upon first meeting, respectively, seemed to share a genuine connection and love for one another. Aleksandra even converted to Josh's Mormon religion, giving up her previous wild lifestyle. Aleksandra moved to the U.S. to be with Josh, and the two married in 2015, having their first child, a baby girl named Kaya, in 2016.
This couple seems to share a cute and heartwarming relationship, but once they had their daughter, rumors started flying about Aleksandra cheating on Josh because Kaya appears to be mixed race, while both Aleksandra and Josh are white. At least, they both appear white — Aleksandra's biological father is Cuban, which could explain their daughter's darker complexion and curly hair type. Despite this explanation, rumors continue to fly, years after the couple left TLC; the couple continues to deny that Aleksandra cheated on Josh.
It makes sense that they want to avoid the gossip and rumors that will inevitably come with being on TV, but at the same time, it would be interesting to catch up with the couple and see how their lives are going these days. One thing is for certain: the pair is still going strong in their relationship and seem to be doing well in life in general. From what we can see from her Instagram, Aleksandra is staying busy as a nursing student, while Josh is on his way to becoming a doctor.
Larissa Dos Santos Lima
Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson's tumultuous relationship made some great television, but it seems that their relationship was doomed from the start. Though their relationship ended relatively quickly, Larissa has continued to stay in the public eye.
In 2020, she was fired from TLC due to her affiliation with an adult streaming website. She developed an online following in the years after she was on "90 Day," and regularly shares information about her romantic life and her plastic surgery adventures. In 2022, Larissa has shared on Instagram that she's been seeking reconstructive surgery on her belly button ever since she had a botched tummy tuck over a year ago. In a since-removed IG post (via People), she wrote, "When I got abdominoplasty, My [sic] belly button was removed and disposed without my consent. I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed." Out of all of the people on "90 Day Fiance," we have to say Larissa has one of the biggest personalities, and though she continues to post regularly on Instagram, we'd love to see her and her adventures return to the big screen.
David Murphey
"90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" Season 4 introduced us to David Murphey, who had a seven-year online relationship with a mysterious Ukrainian woman named Lana, whom he had sent thousands of dollars to but had never met. Many viewers believed Lana was a catfish out for David's money but found as the season progressed that Lana was (shockingly) real. Not only was she real, but she was down to get married: when David proposed on the show, she said yes.
However, that didn't last long. According to David, the couple stopped communicating entirely four months into their engagement because Lana wanted to continue talking to other men on international dating apps (via ET). But David seemed relatively unbothered by the whole situation; according to ET, he had other options. On "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," he said, "When you're doing this international thing, you've got to have multiple irons in the fire. So if this doesn't work then it's like, next, you know? ... If I was dating women here, would I be dating five or six women at the same time? Oh, of course not," he said. "But when you're talking online, you have to." Needless to say, we're craving to see more of David's dating adventures!
Rose Vega
Big Ed has had quite a few girlfriends since he's been in the public eye, but Rose Vega was the OG. On Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," we see the ups and downs that the couple faces when Big Ed visits Rose in the Philippines, and it's clear early on that their relationship might not make it; eventually, differences in goals and values led to their breakup. Ed has continued to stay in the public eye, but what happened to Rose?
It seems like life has only gotten better and better since things ended with Big Ed. Rose told Vice in 2021 that being with Big Ed on "90 Day Fiancé" was "God's way for me to achieve the life I have today." Rose is now a model, influencer, and Youtuber, and her success and fame has allowed her to live a comfortable life with her son, Prince, in the Philippines. Overall, Rose has done a great job at leaving the Big Ed drama behind her and has built her dream life for herself. "I'm happy if people use me as a motivation to reach their dreams," she dished to Vice. "Like I've reached mine." We want to see Rose get more screen time so we can see firsthand how she's navigating her successful career, motherhood, and dating life post-Big Ed!
Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend
Olga and Steven were a refreshing "90 Day Fiancé" couple since they were sort of drama-free — aside from Steven's attitude problems — but many things have changed in their lives in the years following their time on Season 6 of "90 Day Fiance." The couple moved from Maryland, where Steven is from, to New York City, and now have two children together. Olga is focused on her photography career and is building quite an Instagram following, while it looks like Steven is dabbling in modeling and investing, according to his Instagram.
Though the couple appears to be living the dream these days, things weren't always easy. In fact, the couple split up for a year in 2020, but eventually got back together in 2021. According to Steven, the split was due to them going into their relationship and parenting "blindly" and added, "P.S. Don't assume you know the whole story from this one little post" (via In Touch). It seems like these days they're making things work as a couple again, and we'd say they're the perfect candidates for a "90-Day" spinoff. We'd love to see how this cute duo has evolved as a couple, how they handle parenthood, and what it's like living in New York City as a young family.
Erika Owens
Fans of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" will remember Erika Owens, who was Stephanie Matto's Australian love interest. As soon as the pair met, things immediately went downhill, with a lack of communication– and perhaps a lack of chemistry — at the heart of their issues. While Erika hasn't had much time in the public eye since "90 Day," Stephanie certainly has. Since her time on the show, she's made quite a name (and a fortune) for herself by selling her own jarred farts (via Us Weekly). What a time to be alive!
And although Erika Owens didn't get much screen time aside from her chaotic relationship with Stephanie Matto, fans of the show agree was a creative and intriguing "90 Day Fiancé" guest. Since her time on "90 Day," Erika has dated other people and appears to be doing well, showcasing her eclectic and colorful fashion sense and promoting her jewelry business on her Instagram. Based on her larger-than-life personality and creative ventures, we're pretty sure that if Erika had her own spinoff, there wouldn't be a dull moment.
Jose Lopez
Although we've only seen a few episodes of Jose on Season 2 of "90 Day Fiance: UK," there appear to be many layers to the Colombian music artist, who single mom Louise goes to visit on the show. Despite the fact that he speaks very little English — while his partner, Louise, speaks very little Spanish — Jose and Louise are hopeful that they can make their relationship work. The two first connected over Instagram, and from there it was history, according to Louise. "There was just something about him that I immediately found very attractive. I loved his style, the way he looked, and his music. I was just drawn to him," Louise said (via The Mirror).
We wish the best for their relationship, but also, we need to know more about Jose. How did he become a rapper? Why does he refer to Louise as "Chicken"? Who is his fashion inspiration (hello, statement earrings!)? Although, as of this writing, we're guessing we'll learn more about Jose as the season progresses, we'd say he has enough personality and intrigue to have his own spin-off.
Shane Harding and Mert Atasoy
Another couple from "90 Day Fiance: UK" Season 2 is Shane and Mert. And while it's yet to be seen if this couple will work out, it's safe to say that, at this point, they're one of the cutest and most genuine pairs to be featured in the franchise. On Reddit, fans of the show wrote, "Unlike with many others on this season, they seem to have the perfect connection, they are compatible, they look truly in love and it's something you can't fake like this." The Redditor continued, "I'm really happy for Shane," adding that being trans and nonbinary may have made dating harder for Shane in the past, but it's clear that Mert loves and accepts her as she is.
We couldn't agree more. While some "90 Day" couples are fun to watch because they're so dysfunctional, this couple is fun to watch for the opposite reason: it's clear the two love each other and have a lot of fun together. We can't wait to see more of them as their season progresses — and maybe one day we'll get a Shane and Mert spinoff.
Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour
On Season 3 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," we meet Avery and Omar, a sweet couple who clearly had a lot of love for one another, but constantly struggled to see each other. Omar, who lived in Syria, struggled repeatedly to get a visa to the United States due to the pandemic and travel bans. In order for Omar to live in the United States, he would have to obtain a special waiver, and a lawyer told Avery on the show that he had "less than [a] 5 percent" chance of getting the waiver to approve his visa (via In Touch).
On TikTok, Avery wrote in a video: "We went through years apart because of US Sanctions. Many people didn't believe we would ever be together. We savored every moment together. Every goodbye was so hard. Only we knew what we were going through. But honey...We made it." According to In Touch, Omar finally got his visa in 2021 and the two moved into a place together in America. After so many years fighting to be together, a spinoff series of their new lives in America would be the perfect way to celebrate their love, if you ask us.