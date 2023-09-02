The Voice Injury That Almost Cost Miley Cyrus Her Singing Career

Miley Cyrus is certainly a force to be reckoned with. The daughter of country music royalty, Cyrus famously broke out of the Disney Channel star mold as she pursued a career after "Hannah Montana." After Cyrus' controversial past in the media — yes, including that 2013 MTV Music Video Awards performance — she has settled into her own lane. Outside of the fame that followed her after leaving Disney, Cyrus' pop-rock sound has won fans over in and of itself. She released her most recent album, "Endless Summer Vacation," in 2023.

But with a voice as strong as Cyrus' comes great responsibility. On "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, she opened up about how an injury to her vocal cords changed her register permanently. She said this is due in different parts to her long career, health conditions, and personal trauma. In 2019 she was diagnosed with Reinke's edema, a health condition that causes vocal folds to swell with fluid due to overuse, according to The Voice Foundation.

"When my doctor told me about it, he said, 'No one shy has this. This is for abuse of the voice,'" Cyrus told Joe Rogan (via StyleCaster). After the diagnosis, she had to undergo surgery and take a new approach to treating her voice: "Having the surgery was a gift because I was able to understand my instrument." Cyrus also revealed that losing her Malibu home to a fire also impacted her voice, causing her to suffer from PTSD.