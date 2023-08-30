Michelle Duggar Bonds With Her Grandchild In Joy-Anna's New Post
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have had good reason to stay under the radar. The "19 Kids & Counting" parents have been getting unwanted attention of late, most recently in June 2023 when their controversial church came under fire in an Amazon docuseries. Jim Bob and Michelle blasted "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" on their website, calling it "sensationalized" and declaring, "We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one."
Not much has been seen of Michelle since then, but on August 29, she was prominently featured in a highlight Instagram video posted by daughter Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth. Joy and her husband, Austin Forsyth, threw a backyard party to celebrate their daughter Evelyn's third birthday. The bash featured a bounce castle, ice cream cones, princess dresses, and a reading of "Princess Joy's Birthday Blessings." Joy was careful not to show too many faces, but it was clear the party included a number of family members. Among them was Michelle, seen beaming as she held a baby girl who may have been Nora Kate, the 3-month old daughter of son Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Duggar. Footage of a cherubic toddler boy holding a ball was almost certainly Nora's big brother, Truett. Austin's parents, Terry and Roxanne Forsyth, were also there to cheer on their granddaughter, and one of Joy's younger sisters appears to be the book reader.
Joy worried Evy wouldn't be able to celebrate at all
Moms quickly learn that child-related crises always seem to happen at the worst possible moments. Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth had a nerve-wracking night at the hospital with her daughter, Evelyn, the very night before her third birthday. As Joy detailed on her August 25 YouTube vlog, Evy suddenly began experiencing severe stomach pain and fever. On the advice of mom Michelle Duggar, Joy and her husband, Austin Forsyth, rushed Evy to the emergency room. Thankfully, the problem turned out to be just a bad case of constipation. (The Cleveland Clinic explains this is very common in toddlers and can usually be reversed with extra fiber and water.)
The Forsyths returned home that night exhausted but grateful, and Evelyn woke up the next morning feeling perky and ready to celebrate. Her actual birthday was low-key: a breakfast of waffles with candles to blow out, a trip for ice cream, and modest presents (a toy animal set, a school workbook, and princess-themed makeup). However, the weekend celebration was everything a 3-year-old could want, including quality time with her grandparents and cousins. Evy's big brother, Gideon, was all smiles, and baby brother Gunner got cuddles from his Forsyth grandpa.
Duggar patriarch Jim Bob Duggar was absent from Joy's Instagram footage; it's not yet known whether he was actually absent from the party. Whatever the case, it was still a happy day. "Evy, you are a joy!" the proud mom wrote. "We had so much fun celebrating you!"