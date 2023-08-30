Michelle Duggar Bonds With Her Grandchild In Joy-Anna's New Post

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have had good reason to stay under the radar. The "19 Kids & Counting" parents have been getting unwanted attention of late, most recently in June 2023 when their controversial church came under fire in an Amazon docuseries. Jim Bob and Michelle blasted "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" on their website, calling it "sensationalized" and declaring, "We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one."

Not much has been seen of Michelle since then, but on August 29, she was prominently featured in a highlight Instagram video posted by daughter Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth. Joy and her husband, Austin Forsyth, threw a backyard party to celebrate their daughter Evelyn's third birthday. The bash featured a bounce castle, ice cream cones, princess dresses, and a reading of "Princess Joy's Birthday Blessings." Joy was careful not to show too many faces, but it was clear the party included a number of family members. Among them was Michelle, seen beaming as she held a baby girl who may have been Nora Kate, the 3-month old daughter of son Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Duggar. Footage of a cherubic toddler boy holding a ball was almost certainly Nora's big brother, Truett. Austin's parents, Terry and Roxanne Forsyth, were also there to cheer on their granddaughter, and one of Joy's younger sisters appears to be the book reader.