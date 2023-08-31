Why Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Felt Kody Gave Her An Impossible Choice

As time goes by, it's becoming increasingly clear that the COVID-19 pandemic was the tipping point for the fallout of the polygamist Brown family. Their problems began when Kody Brown started enforcing his elaborate safety precautions, which included no social outings, disinfection of outside objects like groceries and mail, and self-isolation if anyone wanted to hang out with the patriarch. This didn't sit right with his then-wives, who weren't living with Kody at the time, as he was constantly nagging them to play by his rules even in their own households. Kody also expected his 18 children, most of whom are adults, to obey his rules as well.

Gabriel and Garrison Brown, Janelle Brown's sons, were the primary targets of Kody's rage in the midst of the pandemic as they both continued to live their usual lives without much regard for their dad's orders. In a Season 16 episode of "Sister Wives," the controversial polygamist told Gabriel that he could no longer visit Janelle's house if Gabriel didn't stop seeing his girlfriend.

Garrison also got a piece of Kody's mind for wanting to maintain a social life, which ultimately prompted him to move out of the family home. With Kody not coming by as frequently, Janelle realized just how independent she actually was. The second Brown sister wife was ultimately left with no choice when her now ex-husband made Janelle choose between him and their children.