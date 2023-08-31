What Justin Chambers Has Been Up To Since Leaving Grey's Anatomy

Actor Justin Chambers left "Grey's Anatomy" after portraying Dr. Alex Karev for 15 years on the medical drama. Since then, he's gotten the chance to portray an icon in the entertainment industry: Marlon Brando. The Paramount+ series "The Offer" is all about the difficulties the creative team experienced when trying to make "The Godfather." In addition to Chambers, it stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, and Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt.

Chambers appears in four episodes of the show as Brando. The role is perfect for him, because according to Chambers (via USA Today), he literally used to be nicknamed "Baby Brando" when he was a model due to their similar likenesses.

On playing Brando, Chambers said to the outlet, "These are very big shoes to fill. This guy is definitely more handsome, more charming, and more talented. But I thought, 'Why not?' I had wanted to push myself and do something different. This was a whole new territory."