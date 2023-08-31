Classic Soap Relationship Timeline: Guiding Light's Josh And Reva

Reva and Josh met as kids, since her mother worked as the Lewis family housekeeper. She and Josh fell in love when they were teenagers, but their relationship didn't survive when he left for college. Instead of dwelling on her heartbreak, Reva rebounded and married Josh's brother Billy (Jordan Clarke). After her relationship with Billy ended eight years later, Josh and Reva reunited after partnering for a business venture. They got engaged but broke up again when he found out that she was cooperating with their rival business. Determined to cause trouble, Josh's father convinced Reva to marry him.

Josh was upset by the relationship, and even more so when he accused Reva of flirting with another man. She was so offended by his accusation that she declared herself "the slut of Springfield," alienating herself before he could do it for her. Despite the hurt they had caused each other, they slept together again, but they were found by Josh's dad and Reva fled. Josh brought Reva back to Springfield only to find out that she was pregnant with his father's child; devastated, Josh left Springfield for the Gulf of Mexico.

Sadly, Reva lost the child, and Josh warmed towards her slightly when she was hit by a car and he took her to the hospital. He proposed soon after, and Reva accepted. During their engagement, Reva had their first child, a daughter named Marah.