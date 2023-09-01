How The Biggest TikTok Couples Actually Met

It's hard to imagine a world without TikTok. The video-sharing app is one of the most popular forms of social media, allowing us to spend countless hours scrolling through funny clips, cleaning hacks, pranks, skincare trends we should all be thinking about, and beyond. It's the gift that keeps on giving, but there's one side of TikTok that we're more invested in than anything else: who's dating who.

During the pandemic, it was all about which members of Thomas Petrou's notorious Hype House were hooking up or falling out, but things have evolved since then. From couples that have only been together for a couple of years to high school sweethearts, these lovebirds have shared their worlds with us for quite some time. In return for opening their lives up to strangers on the internet, they've gained millions of followers, brand deals, and global notoriety.

But there's one question fans always want to know: How did TikTok's biggest couples meet in the first place? Were they simply part of the same scene, did they know each other prior to getting famous, or is there a way more complex history there? We've done the digging so you don't have to. Sit back, get that scrolling finger poised and ready, and let us take you through some of the biggest love stories of the modern age.