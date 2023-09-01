How The Biggest TikTok Couples Actually Met
It's hard to imagine a world without TikTok. The video-sharing app is one of the most popular forms of social media, allowing us to spend countless hours scrolling through funny clips, cleaning hacks, pranks, skincare trends we should all be thinking about, and beyond. It's the gift that keeps on giving, but there's one side of TikTok that we're more invested in than anything else: who's dating who.
During the pandemic, it was all about which members of Thomas Petrou's notorious Hype House were hooking up or falling out, but things have evolved since then. From couples that have only been together for a couple of years to high school sweethearts, these lovebirds have shared their worlds with us for quite some time. In return for opening their lives up to strangers on the internet, they've gained millions of followers, brand deals, and global notoriety.
But there's one question fans always want to know: How did TikTok's biggest couples meet in the first place? Were they simply part of the same scene, did they know each other prior to getting famous, or is there a way more complex history there? We've done the digging so you don't have to. Sit back, get that scrolling finger poised and ready, and let us take you through some of the biggest love stories of the modern age.
Abbie and Josh Herbert
Abbie and Josh Herbert have a love story that could rival that of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The pair, who have a combined following of 17 million on TikTok, share everything about their day-to-day lives, from how they cope with their height difference (Abbie is taller than Josh) to how they handle Abbie's fear of PDA. Their lovable rapport made them an instant hit with fans, but how did their journey start?
As it turns out, Abbie was hired as a model to start in Josh's music video in 2013. Explaining their meet-cute in a TikTok video from 2021, Abbie explained, "Two years went by and on November 15 we went on our first date ... we came full circle. A lot of laughs and heartaches during those six years but we are finally home." The pair tied the knot in 2019, cementing their status as a bonafide forever couple.
As for where they are now, the pair share two children together: Poppy James who was born in 2021, and a son whom they welcomed in 2023. After the birth of their daughter, Abbie told People: "Her sudden arrival shows us just how dramatic she is going to be. We are so excited to take on this new journey as a family." If their social media is anything to go by, this is one internet couple that is in it for the long haul.
Alex and Kellz
Alex and Kellz aren't just flash-in-the-pan stars riding on the back of TikTok trends from 2021. With a not-so-small following of 7.1 million, their videos include funny mom tips from Alex, real name Alejandra Hernandez Bravo, and funny skits with Kellz, aka Kellan Ness. With their ability to run the gamut of social media posts from cooking tips to belly laughs, it's no wonder they remain so popular.
While family life with their young son certainly looks idyllic, how did it all begin? As it turns out, it's all down to a well-timed DM. In an interview with Inked Mag, Hernandez Bravo spilled the tea. Ness spotted her on Instagram and decided to shoot his shot — although it wasn't immediately successful. "I'd just taken a picture at the gym," said Hernandez Bravo. "He replied saying I was looking really healthy and we should go to dinner at 7 p.m. So I read that and then I left him on read. I was like, 'I don't know who this guy thinks he is.' He kept trying for maybe a month and then I saw him post this really funny thing on his story. I decided he was kind of funny and agreed to go out to eat."
Things may have been slow to start, but the pair revealed they moved in together after just a month of dating. They welcomed their son in 2022 and he quickly became part of their TikTok empire.
Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan
With over 6 million followers between them, Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan reign supreme as one of the best-loved and most-watched TikTok couples of the last few years. If you recognize Farago, that's because she's a bonafide reality TV star. Farago has appeared on "Too Hot to Handle", "Love Is Blind: After the Altar" and "Perfect Match." She's used to creating chaos on screen, but between her and her beau Sullivan, it's all love. These days, Farago has ditched her TV villain persona to settle into a long-term relationship.
Farago posted a short video to her TikTok page explaining how they struck up their romance. As it turns out, Farago was in the process of getting her US visa during the pandemic when she decided to spend her waiting time in Mexico. TikTok reached out to her and asked her to host a pride event, where she interviewed Sullivan via Zoom. There was an instant connection, with Farago admitting she felt really "flustered" when talking to her future love. After working together for a couple of days, Farago sent Sullivan a DM and they exchanged numbers ... and the rest is history!
"Then I moved to LA ... and then we started dating," explained Farago. Unfortunately, visa issues meant they parted ways but ended up reconciling sometime later. In May 2023, the couple got engaged, with Farago sharing images of "the most magical night ever" on her Instagram page.
Thomas Petrou and Mia Hayward
Thomas Petrou skyrocketed to fame as the founder of one of the biggest content-creation households of the pandemic era — it even got a Netflix show, "Hype House", which was released in 2022. Petrou's been at the heart of many a TikTok scandal, including accusations about who really founded Hype House from former member Daisy Keech after their friendship turned sour. While drama's always good for exposure in social media, Petrou seems to have let it take a backseat to his relationship with fellow TikToker Mia Hayward. Hayward, a TikToker with over 4 million followers and also affiliated with Hype House, first started dating Petrou around two years ago.
Talking to The Hollywood Fix after leaving dinner in Los Angeles, the pair revealed that they'd been friends for quite some time before things took a romantic turn. According to Petrou, Hayward had been friends with Alex Warren and "that whole squad" for around five years. Hayward clarified, "We've been friends for like a year and a half." While they didn't go into detail about how things evolved, fans got a little bit of insight.
As far as sharing their romance on TikTok, the couple seem relatively low-key. There have been no reports of a breakup, but they also don't appear on each other's socials very regularly. Hayward shared some snaps of her with Petrou over Christmas in 2022 to her Instagram page, with the pair looking very much in love in front of a pink car.
Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín aka Miss Argentina & Puerto Rico
Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín do not have such a strong following on TikTok as others we've seen but videos of the pair reposted to the site by other users regularly gain tens of thousands of views. Their love story certainly hit the right note across social media when it came to light that these two former beauty queens fell in love after meeting in a competition. The hype around them was so great that they've even been featured in Vogue.
Varela, otherwise known as Miss Puerto Rico, and Valentín, aka Miss Argentina, stunned pageant fans when it was revealed that not only were they a couple, but they had made it official by getting married in October 2022. Both staples on the beauty queen scene for some time, the pair met while competing at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition. It's not every day you see a queer romance prevail in the pageant world so fans were elated to be let in on the secret love.
These days, the couple is far more present on Instagram than TikTok, where they have a combined following of over 600k. They frequently share photos of themselves together, laughing, smiling, and living their best lives. In August 2023, Valentín shared a birthday tribute to her wife, calling her a "great woman who stole my heart forever."
Alessio and Jessi aka The Pasinis
Chances are that even if you don't follow Alessio and Jessi Pasini, you've stumbled across their videos at least once. With over 1.9 million followers on TikTok, this couple provides us with laughs and plenty of Italian spice. American Jessi frequently likes to infuriate her Italian husband Alessio by doing Italian things wrong. Their playful romance and Alessio's fiery reactions have proven to be the winning formula for social media success, but how did these two, born on different sides of the world, meet?
The pair revealed in their "Pop the Prosecco" podcast that their story was even more interesting than fans first thought. While Alessio is Italian, he actually has dual citizenship thanks to his American mother, although he was raised in Italy. His mother, Celestia, was born in raised in New Orleans. Intrigued to see where his mom grew up, Alessio took a trip there and ended up staying for a while. Incidentally, Jessi had just finished attending Tulane University, so they were in the same area, but that wasn't enough for them meet — initially.
They both started working in the film industry as extras and happened to book the same job for ABC's "The Astronaut Wives Club." They met by chance one day when they were accidentally on set at the same time and instantly bonded. Alessio and Jessi tied the knot in 2019, and continue to be just in love today as they were when they first met.
Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon
We've seen numerous TikTok romances come and go over the years, but the vast majority of them don't last the long haul. It's even more unusual for a couple to stay together from the very start of fame until the present day, but Kouvr Annon and Alex Warren have stood the test of time. Original members of the Hype House, fans can't remember a time when these two weren't attached at the hip. How they really met remained a mystery until their former friend, Dayna Marie, let it all spill in a YouTube video around three years ago.
Dayna Marie was friends with both of them prior to living in Los Angeles but was particularly close to Annon, who lived with her for a period. According to Marie, she posted a photo of Annon to her Snapchat and Warren messaged her when he saw it, saying she was the "most beautiful girl" he'd ever seen. At the time, Annon was already in a relationship, but things escalated between them and they embarked on a long-distance romance without having actually met.
Eventually, Annon and Dayna Marie moved to California, so Warren could finally be with his girlfriend. What's more, they began creating TikToks. A short time later, the Hype House would come into existence, and through it all, Annon and Warren have remained together. At the time of writing, they have a shared 30 million followers on the video-sharing platform.
Shane Burcaw and Hannah Burcaw aka Squirmy and Grubs
TikTok inter-abled couple Shane and Hannah Burcaw affectionately dub themselves Squirmy and Grubs. They shot to social media fame after sharing their romance on YouTube and beyond, with the aim to end the stigma around disabled love. Today, they have over 673k followers on TikTok, with Hannah having an impressive 1 million on Instagram. While their romance may seem unlikely, they've proven time and time again that they have one of the most solid relationships around.
Of course, fans were beyond interested to find out how they met. It's such a frequently asked question that the couple have a dedicated section to it in the "About Us" section of their website. "One fateful night, Hannah stumbled upon a documentary that had been produced about Shane's life. She connected with his interests and his humor, so she shot him an email to say hello," they explain. "In the weeks to follow, we became inseparable, which is ironic considering the 1000+ miles that separated us. We texted and FaceTimed constantly, and very quickly we realized there was a serious spark between us."
They persisted with a long-distance relationship for two years before Shane moved to Minneapolis to be with Hannah. An engagement followed in 2019, and today, they're a happily married couple that spends their time educating others — and laughing a lot. Their videos may be entertaining, but they're also educational, making them one of the most important TikTok couples of the moment.
Maybelline and Christian aka lovesoreal
Though many of us might pause to question if we're spending too many hours on social media, the answer for this family is never enough! TikTok couple Maybelline and Christian, aka lovesoreal, have opened up the doors to their inner sanctum to show us how chaotic, interesting, and hilarious normal life can be. With over 5.8 million followers, this is one couple we love to see thrive. They share two daughters together, but how did this family get to where they are today?
Two years ago, Maybelline and Christian sat down to answer questions in a YouTube video. Unlike some other famous couples that meet in the business or after they've already started making money moves, Maybelline and Christian met the old-fashioned way when they were in high school. Not only is this super sweet, but it means they have a solid foundation and have been together for almost two decades. That's impressive by anyone's standards. It's this humble beginning that paved the way for the endgame relationship they have today.
Although they didn't get into the details of how their romance blossomed, it was enough to give their followers some understanding of how things went down. The pair recently celebrated 10 years of marriage by gifting one another new wedding rings — of course, they shared the exchange on their TikTok page so followers could come along for the ride.
Meghan and Jack
Like many other TikTok couples, Meghan Lane and Jack Morrison have built a career on sharing the ins and outs of their life together. The pair are so popular with the public that they have over 5 million followers on TikTok, followed by a combined following of over 200k on their Instagram pages. Fans love to watch curly-haired Lane as she navigates life with Morrison and his mullet, and who can blame them? They seem to constantly be having fun, which is infectious.
Like many young people these days, they probably would never have met if it wasn't for social media. Lane uploaded a video explaining the digital meet: "Saw a guy on TikTok with 40k followers and I thought he was cute so I followed him and his insta secretly hoping he would notice me. He messaged me on insta DM and we started talking back and forth." As things progressed, they exchanged Snapchats, only to realize that they lived a full day away from each other, making it seem like an impossible feat.
As their feelings grew, they eventually bought plane tickets and met for the first time on December 29, 2019. Things went from good to great when they moved in together and in 2022, sealed the deal by getting hitched in a beautiful ceremony.