Why Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Named Their Daughter James

When it comes to Hollywood power couples, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are definitely a favorite among fans. The movie star pair tied the knot in 2012, and since then, they've welcomed four children into their family. In 2023, their oldest child, James, is eight years old, Inez is six, and Betty is three. In February 2023, Lively announced that the couple had added a fourth baby to the bunch, but the name of their fourth child remains unknown by the public.

While the sex of the couple's fourth child is also a mystery thus far, Reynolds and Lively's first three children are all girls. Reynolds has discussed how much he "loves being a girl dad," per Access Hollywood. He told said, "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride, and I love every second of it." This couple loves parenting girls, but they still gave their first child what most people would think of as a name traditionally for boys. The couple's first daughter is named James, and while taking a classic boy's name and giving it to a girl may seem like a cool and trendsetting move, the couple's reasoning behind the choice was much deeper than that.