Sarah Jessica Parker Just Read Our Minds With Her Scathing Take On Celeb Self Care

Both Sarah Jessica Parker and her famous "Sex and the City" character Carrie Bradshaw might love the finer things like high fashion and good wine, but that doesn't mean SJP is unaware of her privilege. While speaking to Marie Claire for its "Beauty Around the Clock" article series, Parker gave her thoughts on the trend of celebrities touting self-care. And she didn't mince words.

When asked about her self-care routine, she said, "I don't like to talk about self-care days because I don't think they're fair to the millions and millions of women who are working in this country and globally." She went on to say that she feels when people of privilege talk and talk about self-care, it makes others feel isolated and lousy because "they can't afford access or even dream of self-care. Nobody wants to hear that some well-to-do, well-paid actress is having a self-care day. I find it tone deaf."

Sarah Jessica Parker did say that there is one thing she will indulge in if she finds the time, and it's carving out 15 minutes to read a book. "Even 15 minutes," she said, "is a big deal for most working mothers in this country who are sometimes working two and three jobs with absolutely no familial support, no community support, perhaps not even a partner." She elaborated that even 15 minutes "is a privilege."