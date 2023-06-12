Sarah Jessica Parker Has The Same Style Obsession As Sex And The City's Carrie Bradshaw

Carrie Bradshaw had a sense of style that quickly became something most "Sex and the City" viewers wanted to emulate. Carrie Bradshaw's most iconic bags are just one element of this New York City writer's coveted wardrobe.

But the character's obsession with shoes stood out the most. Whether they were the Jimmy Choo slingback sandals she wore in Season 3 or the "urban shoe myth" that were the Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes featured in Season 6, Bradshaw made everyone fall in love with shoes. Turns out Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Bradshaw in the show and movies, shares a somewhat similar obsession with footwear, even though as a child she didn't get a chance to own all the pairs she wanted.

In an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow for the "The Goop Podcast," Parker talked about her love for shoes which started at a very early age. "I've always loved them but not in the way that Carrie Bradshaw loved them because I didn't know that you could love shoes and then have them," shared the actress. Referring to her childhood, she explained that she and her seven siblings got to have two pairs of shoes each — fall/winter footwear and spring/summer shoes — for an entire year. "When I was living in Cincinnati, there was this shoe store in this place called Kenwood which was a pretty serious drive from our neighborhood, but we went twice a year," shared Parker, who also recalled getting Mary Jane hand-me-downs from her older sister.