Inside Makeup Mogul Bobbi Brown's Lavish Life

Bobbi Brown, founder of billion-dollar beauty company Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and million-dollar makeup brand Jones Road Beauty, lives an extremely lavish life — one she's earned through a whole lot of hard work and an admirable amount of ingenuity. Brown doesn't come from a nepo baby background; she truly built her many brands and wealth from the ground up.

While working as a freelance makeup artist in the 1980s, the beauty mogul became frustrated with the lack of natural-hued makeup products on the market. Unsatisfied with the amount of work she had to put in to achieve a "your skin but better" look on clients, often mixing aggressive products to tone them down, Brown decided to foray into cosmetics formulation and create her own line of brown-toned lipsticks. They flew off the shelf the first day the small collection was put on sale by a major New York retailer, and the rest is history.

In the decades since her rapid success in the 1990s, Brown has reigned as the founder of the "no-makeup-makeup" philosophy, sold her namesake cosmetics company, founded a second hugely successful beauty brand, and charged into the lifestyle and wellness sectors with her supplement company and boutique hotel in her hometown of Montclair, New Jersey — among other endeavors. She lives a lavish life full of luxurious vacations, custom-built dream houses, celebrity engagements, and other trappings of an extraordinarily bougie lifestyle, but it's one she's fully earned through decades of innovation and industriousness.