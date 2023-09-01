America Ferrera's Real-Life Husband Had A Familiar Cameo Role In The Barbie Movie

While the stunningly transformed Margot Robbie has dazzled audiences as the titular Barbie in Greta Gerwig's live-action film, America Ferrera has made a similar impact as the doll's human counterpart. As a refresher, Ferrera plays Gloria, the Mattel worker and mother-of-one who assists Barbie as she navigates through the film's real world and Barbieland conflicts.

Though Barbie, Gloria, and Gloria's tween daughter Sasha (played by Ariana Greenblatt) serve as some of the "Barbie" movie's main characters, a third member of the human family is briefly featured amidst the trio's escapades. If you're a long-time fan of Ferrera, then you might recognize her in-movie husband as her actual, real-life partner.

That's right, Ryan Piers Williams, who's been married to Ferrera since 2011, had a cameo in the "Barbie" movie as her on-screen spouse. Though his appearances were only brief, they served as a fun Easter egg for those privy to his connection to Ferrera.