Inside America Ferrera's Relationship With Her Husband (Who Was Also In Barbie)

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams are one of those wildly impressive couples that compete in triathlons together. They signed up for their first event in 2016 after being inspired by a friend, and Ferrera revealed that a great deal of her motivation for becoming a triathlete was to prove her inner critic wrong and overcome her imposter syndrome.

In an essay for The New York Times, Ferrera revealed she felt she didn't deserve her Emmy award while being presented her hard-earned trophy. "It deeply saddened me that this mean, scared voice stole that moment of joy away," she wrote. When Williams decided he was going to join their friend for her next triathlon, Ferrera's inner-critic voice returned, telling her she couldn't possibly be the kind of person to compete in the athletic event — but she decided she was going to prove she absolutely could. Reflecting on her first triathlon, Ferrera recalled: "With every step, stroke and pedal, I turned 'No, I can't' into 'Yes, I can,' 'I'm limited' into 'Look what I'm capable of,' and 'I'm weak' into 'I am whole, healthy and strong.'"

The two actors went on to complete a second triathlon the following year, and in addition to sharing their training progress, Ferrera posted a photo on Instagram with her medal after she finished the race. The Emmy-winning triathlete wrote: "Got my personal best swim time! And ran on my rehabbed ankle the whole time! No walking!"