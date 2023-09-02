The Specific Suits Line The Royal Family Reportedly Wouldn't Let Meghan Markle Say

From 2011-2018, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, played Rachel Zane on the TV comedy/drama "Suits." As Meghan's career took off over the course of 108 episodes, so did her love life. Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's relationship began in July 2016 with the couple's first date. As their romance continued, Meghan's personal life became intertwined with her professional one. In addition to heightened security needs, Meghan's future in-laws started offering feedback on scripts. "Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do, and it was a little irritating," "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh confided to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Korsh is unsure how the royals got a peek at the scripts, he has clear memories of The Firm's stance on having Meghan's character say "poppycock." The term is a favorite of Korsh's in-laws when discussing contentious situations. However, "the royal family did not want her saying the word," the "Suits" creator recalled. "I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying 'c*ck.' So, we had to change it to 'bullsh*t' instead."

Although the royals have made bizarre requests from time to time, Korsh understood their wish to avoid future embarrassment. Even so, he was disappointed he couldn't include this covert reference to his in-laws. In addition, this situation isn't the first time the royal family has prohibited a particular word. Words like "pardon," "toilet," and "perfume," are reportedly frowned upon in royal company.