A Look At Patrick Schwarzenegger's Sweet Relationship With Mom Maria Shriver

There's not much that the Schwarzenegger family hasn't done. Arnold went from bodybuilder to Terminator to California governor. His ex-wife, Maria Shriver, a relative of the prominent Kennedy family, is a former news correspondent and children's book author. Their oldest daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, is a self-help aficionado and the wife of Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Pratt, and Patrick Schwarzenegger has a successful film career of his own, starring in projects like "Moxie" and "Midnight Sun."

"Both my parents are proud of me," Patrick told Today in a Zoom interview, adding, "It's pretty surreal 'cause I remember growing up and going to set with [my dad] and it was like my favorite activity." Although the Schwarzenegger family has had quite a few ups and downs (Shriver left Arnold in 2011 after he had an affair), Patrick is adamant that he "couldn't ask for a better parent duo." Still, his bond with his mother is particularly strong.

On her birthday, Patrick and his siblings came together to give her a special surprise. "My mom would be so embarrassed for me to tell, but I'll just tell it anyway," the actor said on "Andy Cohen Live," adding, "We surprised her with a birthday cake of a big photo of Lenny's [Kravitz's] abs on her birthday cake, which was really funny." That being said, Kravitz probably won't become his stepdad anytime soon, although one can dream. Beyond birthday cake shenanigans, here's what else we know about Patrick's sweet relationship with his mother.