Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 9/4: Marlena Lends A Hand, Sarah Feels Torn

As the promise of fall and cool weather lingers in the air, storylines are bound to heat up this week on "Days of Our Lives." Fans can expect to see investigations into Salem's new mystery man by beloved partnership Black-Patch, Ava's battle with her guilt over Susan Banks' death, and a new couple finally taking their relationship to the next level.

Aside from these stories, viewers of the soap will also be treated to the fallout of Philip's recent return to Salem, Sloan's indecision on whether or not to confess her secrets to Eric, and the Kiriakis family's emotional farewell to Victor. Currently, the biggest storylines follow Sarah, Rex, Xander, and Chloe as both couples plan to wed, and the never-ending parade of past Salemites returning for Victor's funeral.

Continue on at your own discretion: Here's what is going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of September 4, 2023.