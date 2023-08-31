Did Prince Harry Shade His Family In Invictus Games Doc? We Sure Think So

It's been a tumultuous year for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and it seems the dust may not be settling just yet. Dad King Charles III and brother Prince William are said to still be smarting from the revelations Harry made in his bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan." The prince's latest Netflix project, "Heart of Invictus," is an inside look at the Invictus Games, the annual international sports competition Harry founded for wounded and ill military veterans. Even in this very non-royal documentary, however, Harry apparently can't resist taking a dig at his family.

The documentary, which began streaming on August 30, features footage of the duke explaining how his personal experiences as a veteran inspired him to launch Invictus in 2013. As a young college graduate, Harry spent a decade in the British Armed Forces, serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan. But once he returned home, the impact of seeing fellow service members with severe physical and mental wounds triggered memories and feelings he'd been suppressing for years.

"[T]he stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12, losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had I was never really aware of, it was never discussed," Harry says in the series (via People and other sources). He also describes feeling alone during this emotional crisis: "I didn't have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me."