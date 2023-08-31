Did Prince Harry Shade His Family In Invictus Games Doc? We Sure Think So
It's been a tumultuous year for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and it seems the dust may not be settling just yet. Dad King Charles III and brother Prince William are said to still be smarting from the revelations Harry made in his bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan." The prince's latest Netflix project, "Heart of Invictus," is an inside look at the Invictus Games, the annual international sports competition Harry founded for wounded and ill military veterans. Even in this very non-royal documentary, however, Harry apparently can't resist taking a dig at his family.
The documentary, which began streaming on August 30, features footage of the duke explaining how his personal experiences as a veteran inspired him to launch Invictus in 2013. As a young college graduate, Harry spent a decade in the British Armed Forces, serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan. But once he returned home, the impact of seeing fellow service members with severe physical and mental wounds triggered memories and feelings he'd been suppressing for years.
"[T]he stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12, losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had I was never really aware of, it was never discussed," Harry says in the series (via People and other sources). He also describes feeling alone during this emotional crisis: "I didn't have that support structure, that network, or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me."
Prince Harry once again seemed to blame his family for not recognizing his struggle
According to Prince Harry's interview in "Heart of Invictus," it was only when he reached rock bottom — "lying on the floor in the fetal position," per the Daily Mail — that he sought therapy for his mental health issues. Harry might not have gotten to that point if he had only sought help years ago. Those sentiments echo the ones the Duke of Sussex made in "Spare," "Harry & Meghan," and the infamous Oprah interview: The palace repeatedly ignored Harry's pain and put his brother's well-being above his own because William is the heir to the throne.
But, as the late Queen Elizabeth II famously said, "Recollections may vary," (via The Guardian). This latest revelation may have fractured Harry's relations with the palace even further and at an entirely inopportune moment. It's rumored that Harry may be arranging peace talks with the royal family in September, following the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany. A source told OK! magazine (via Express) that this could be the beginning of the "long, slow process" of true reconciliation, and that Harry wants his wife, Meghan Markle, included in the discussion.
However, King Charles III has reportedly made it clear that "there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward" (via OK!) if Harry is to get back into the palace's good graces. Will he agree to those terms, or is the prince determined to keep speaking out even if it means cutting himself off from his father forever?