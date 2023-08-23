All The Rumors Surrounding Prince Harry's Upcoming 'Peace Talks' With The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018, their wedding seemingly marked a new era for the royal family. Harry was already well-loved by the Brits, and Meghan was a breath of fresh air. She was professionally ambitious, American, a woman of mixed race, a vocal advocate — if any couple were to shake things up in a traditional system, it was going to be them. But, as we all know, things between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals started to sour.

By January 2020, the couple's relationship with the institution was seemingly at a boiling point, with Harry and Meghan making the announcement that they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals. However, the war between the firm and the couple had only really just begun.

Since leaving their positions, Harry and Meghan have not been quiet about their experiences within the royal family. From their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey to their expository Netflix docuseries to Harry's bombshell book "Spare," the couple has left little unsaid, and their relationship with the royals has only continued to fracture. However, as of this writing, reports of "peace talks" between Harry and King Charles III have surfaced, leading royal watchers to wonder if a truce is around the corner.