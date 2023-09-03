Inside King Felipe's Relationship With His Family

All families have their fair share of drama which they have to navigate, but the Spanish royal family has to do so in the public eye. The current king of Spain, King Felipe VI, not only has to honor the expectations that come with leading the Spanish branch of the House of Bourbon, a dynasty that has been ruling Spain off and on for over 300 years, but he must also deal with the complex relationships within his own family. After all, King Felipe VI is not only Spain's head of state, but he is also the acting family patriarch.

Although the relationships between King Felipe VI and his family may be overshadowed in the media by the drama of other royals such as the rift between Prince Harry and his family or even the controversy over titles among the Danish royals, the relationships within the complex but devoted House of Bourbon are worth a closer look. Not only have they established themselves as royals with an extremely lavish lifestyle, but the Spanish royals have also been characterized by timeless romances, reconciliation, and several unforgettable scandals.