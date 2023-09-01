Michael Rady Knew Hallmark's Unexpected Grace Was More Than A Simple Love Story

Certain Hallmark movies break the standard mold. One example is Hallmark stars Michael Rady and Erica Durance's drama-filled flick, "Unexpected Grace," which is easily one of the best Hallmark movies of 2023 (so far). The story follows Grace (played by Erica Tremblay), who finds a letter from a young girl looking for a pen pal. Grace writes back and the girl's mother, Noelle (Durance), receives it.

Eventually, Grace and her father, Jack (played by Rady), discover that the girl has passed away. The father-daughter duo connects with Noelle since Jack's wife has sadly died as well. Soon, they create a bond deeper than the usual Hallmark romance. Rady spoke with Media Village about the movie, revealing that the original screenplay was more intense than the typical Hallmark fare. In that initial draft, Jack struggled with alcoholism. Even after being tweaked to fit the network's cozy vibe a bit more, the film still really stood out.

"I'd never seen anything like that before," Rady admitted. "There are so many beats along the way of this story that are unique. ... Romance isn't on the surface, and it's about a more profound connection. It was interesting for [Durance] and me to play with some of the scenes, and the material, involving close proximity. Whether it was a handhold or a head on a shoulder, it became very clear we weren't singularly trying to tell a romantic story here. More importantly, it's about humans helping each other along this path of grief."