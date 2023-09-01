Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Proves She Looks Flawless Going Makeup-Free

Despite being an iconic fixture of the effervescent movie industry, Lacey Chabert is no stranger to dealing with a lack of confidence. In a conversation with Allure, the star confessed she was dealing with the usual 21-year-old's insecurities when filming "Mean Girls" and wanted to fit in. She's since changed her mindset, focusing on health, and is passionate about helping others do the same. "CELEBRATE what makes U unique!" Chabert wrote on Twitter to motivate young girls dealing with self-doubt.

In 2012, the actor opened up about the importance of loving oneself on her blog, which is no longer being updated. Along with the inspiring text, the seasoned Hallmark professional shared a fresh-faced selfie to encourage her fans to feel good about themselves no matter what. She admitted it was heartbreaking to see young women comparing themselves to the glammed-up version of herself and stressed how much work goes into everything one sees on screen. "I think the chase to reach this insanely unrealistic standard of beauty has gotten out of control," Chabert wrote, adding, "I'm far from perfect, and I too look very different without makeup, hair extensions, etc. It's taken me years to get to this place, but I'm finally okay with that."

While you probably won't see her makeup-free on TV any time soon, Chabert might grace social media with another flawlessly bare look in the future and, hopefully, a tip or two on how to look as good as she does.