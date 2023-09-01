Sally Field's Mom Knew Her Burt Reynolds Romance Was Doomed

Everyone loves a good love story, and it's even better when one jumps off the movie screen into real life. "Smokey and the Bandit" was a hit when it was released in 1977, scoring in the top five at the box office in a year that included "Star Wars" and "Saturday Night Fever." The film starred two popular actors that few could have pictured together: bad boy Burt Reynolds and good girl Sally Field.

Field's character Carrie was a runaway bride who grabs a ride with long-haul truck driver Bo, CB radio handle Bandit. Hijinks ensue, along with a blooming romance. While Field hated locking lips with Reynolds on the big screen, couple's chemistry on screen was electric and continued behind the cameras. In an interview with ABC News, Field remembered that time. "We'd known each other about three days, four days. It was instantaneous, and four days felt like four years. You can see it in our faces, we were sort of deeply entangled."

The star-crossed lovers dated for five years, eventually parting ways in the early '80s. Through the decades that followed, and before his death in 2018, Reynolds would reflect on his time with Field, often calling her the "love of my life" in a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, just three years before his death in 2018. He never forgot his love for Field or a conversation he had with her mother, Margaret Field, in which she told him she knew their romance had an expiration date.