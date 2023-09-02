The Young And The Restless Famous Feuds: Ashley And Diane

Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) are two of the most iconic and longest-running characters on "The Young and the Restless." With their lengthy history on the soap, it's no wonder that they have crossed paths multiple times. However, most of the time, their encounters are less friendly and more volatile.

Diane and Ashley's feud has been thriving for years, although they merely disliked each other when they first started on the soap. Ashley debuted in Genoa City in 1982, along with Diane first appearing in the same year. When Diane first arrived in town, she got involved with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley's brother and the first of her many husbands on "The Young and the Restless." Their affair carried on even after he was married, which allowed Diane to secure her first job at Jabot. This started the animosity between Ashley and Diane, with Ashley always suspicious that Diane was reaching for even more power in the business that wasn't hers to take.