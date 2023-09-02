The Young And The Restless Famous Feuds: Ashley And Diane
Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) are two of the most iconic and longest-running characters on "The Young and the Restless." With their lengthy history on the soap, it's no wonder that they have crossed paths multiple times. However, most of the time, their encounters are less friendly and more volatile.
Diane and Ashley's feud has been thriving for years, although they merely disliked each other when they first started on the soap. Ashley debuted in Genoa City in 1982, along with Diane first appearing in the same year. When Diane first arrived in town, she got involved with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley's brother and the first of her many husbands on "The Young and the Restless." Their affair carried on even after he was married, which allowed Diane to secure her first job at Jabot. This started the animosity between Ashley and Diane, with Ashley always suspicious that Diane was reaching for even more power in the business that wasn't hers to take.
Ashley destroyed Diane's revenge plan
Ashley sabotaged Diane's plan for revenge against Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) after he divorced Diane and married Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Diane was upset and stole Victor's sperm sample, where she planned on getting herself pregnant with his child. Unbeknownst to her, Ashley had switched Victor's sperm sample with Jack's and impregnated herself with Victor's sperm. Ashley gave birth to her daughter Abby (then-Darcy Rose Barnes) after marrying Brad Carlton (Don Diamont), and Diane gave birth to her son Kyle (Garrett Ryan).
Upon finding out that Kyle was his son, Jack started a brutal custody battle, but Diane won out and left town with her son. As for Ashley, she was happily married to Brad, but when the truth came out that Abby was Victor's daughter, they divorced. Before Diane left Genoa City, she asked Ashley for money to get her out of town, but Ashley refused and Diane left anyway.
Ashley was suspected of killing Diane
Ashley and Diane's feud continued when Ashley fell in love with Tucker McCall (Stephen Nichols). They became a couple during their attempt to buy the company Beauty of Nature. Tucker cheated on Ashley with Diane and they had a one-night stand, but Tucker ultimately proposed to Ashley. Despite Ashley's suspicions that Tucker had cheated, they got married, but Abby accidentally hit Tucker with her car and sent him into a coma. Ashley covered for her daughter, but Diane secured Abby's confession to the crime on video.
When Diane confronted Ashley with the evidence, she tried to sell the video to Ashley in exchange for keeping her mouth shut. When Ashley shut down the offer, Diane confessed to sleeping with Tucker, eliciting a slap from Ashley. Soon after their confrontation, Diane was murdered, and suspicion swung towards both Tucker and Ashley, as Diane had angered them both by revealing her one-night stand with Tucker. Ultimately, it was Nikki who killed Diane, with the help of her then-husband Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).
Diane turned up alive in 2022, and in 2023 after years of fighting, Diane saved Ashley's life when she started choking on a grape. Even though Ashley has been suspicious of Diane's intentions towards Jack again, she might just be able to put aside their differences now that she owes Diane her life.