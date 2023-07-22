All Of Diane's Husbands On The Young And The Restless

Diane Jenkins is no stranger to scandal and drama on "The Young and the Restless." From her fake death to hidden secrets and a long list of rivals, she has kept things interesting, particularly regarding her love life. Her crimes often revolve around the men she is romantically involved with, adding a "Diane touch" of vengeance.

From epic catfights to stolen sperm and even attempted murder — Diane has certainly kept herself busy in Genoa City's tangled web of lies, secrets, and deceit. While Victor Newman takes the cake when it comes to marital escapades, with a whopping 14 marriages and countless affairs under his belt, Diane's story has been far from dull.

She has captivated audiences and kept them glued to their seats with her three marriages and multiple affairs. So, let's stroll down memory lane, starting from her first marriage, leading up to the latest July 2023 episodes, where she plans to tie the knot for the fourth time.