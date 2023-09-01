Here's Why Tia Mowry And Her Ex-Husband Got Divorced
As a teen star from the '90s, Tia Mowry has made her mark in the entertainment world. Starring in "Sister, Sister" and "Twitches" alongside her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tia tackled her solo acting career with "The Game," "Instant Mom," and other television hits. Aside from being a successful actor, she is also a mom of two and was a wife for 14 years.
Much to the fans' surprise, longtime couple Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict decided to separate in 2022. Tia announced the sad relationship news in an Instagram post. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," her caption read. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives." It was also reported that Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict due to irreconcilable differences (via TMZ).
The two initially met on a film set in 1999 and took their relationship slow, eventually getting married in 2008, per Ok! Magazine. They welcomed their son, Cree, in 2011 and daughter, Cairo, in 2018. Since announcing their split, Mowry has shared various social media posts about this new chapter in her life and has made comments that left fans questioning the cause of their split after 14 years together.
Tia wasn't focused on relationships when she met Cory
Before getting married, Tia Mowry had a plan for success. She actively took time to secure her education and career and chose not to have kids until her mid-30s. Both she and her sister Tamera graduated from Pepperdine University with bachelor's degrees in psychology while still acting on "Sister, Sister" (via Today). Initially, she hesitated to give future hubby Cory Hardrict a chance due to her career-driven mentality. "I wasn't really focused on boys at the time since I was in my early 20s, juggling my career and going to school," she told People.
However, a conversation with her mother changed her mind. "I remember my mom sitting me down and saying, 'Look, Tia, this guy seems really nice, and you should give him a chance,'" Mowry said. "That's when we started hanging out." But just because she decided to give Hardrict a chance didn't mean she would lose sight of her career or rush into a relationship. The couple took their things slowly, and according to Mowry, they even waited a year to kiss. When their courtship officially started, they dated for nearly eight years before marrying in 2008.
Tia took a chance on Cory while he was still a struggling actor
As a successful child actress, Tia Mowry was already well-known in entertainment. But when she met Cory Hardrict in 1999, he had just begun his acting career. The "All American" actor said he was surprised she took a chance on him. Hardrict and Mowry actually met before filming the indie flick, "Hollywood Horror" together. Much to his embarrassment, Mowry and her sister, Tamera, recognized Hardrict waiting at the bus stop and offered him a ride.
"I had odd jobs. I worked at K-Mart, graveyard shift, security. That's when I was just grinding, man," Hardrict recounted to GlobalGrind. "I met my wife during them days. She was with me. She was just coming out of "Sister, Sister," but they had everything, man, and I didn't have anything."
Hardrict said he knew Mowry was the one because she supported him as he made a name for himself in Hollywood. While he was eventually able to buy her a ring and propose in 2006, income inequality between partners can affect a relationship. Upon news of their split, Mowry has alluded to her own role as the "breadwinner" in her marriage. After her public comments, fans questioned if this was a major factor in the couple's split.
Fans believe financial instability impacted Tia and Cory's split
One thing is certain: Tia Mowry is stepping into this new phase of her life with stride. The "4U" haircare owner has been open about being on the dating scene again for the first time in decades. On Instagram, Mowry shared that she had never experienced the dating scene before. Her vulnerable caption read: "Even though I'm in my 40s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God's got me!"
She has also provided some insight into what she isn't looking for in a relationship. Mowry made headlines after commenting with the eyeball emoji on a video that addressed toxic partner traits. In the skit, a financially unstable person manipulates their partner in order to avoid paying bills. While neither she nor Hardrict have spoken publicly about the reason for their breakup, fans jumped at the chance to speculate after Mowry's suggestive comment.
However, Mowry has spoken openly about finally putting herself first. Speaking about self-worth often during recent interviews and on social media, Mowry said she experienced an awakening after deciding to prioritize her own happiness. "It's not about staying in something because however long you are in that situation, that equals success," she explained on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," adding, "It's about really, again, are you happy? Because life is really short."