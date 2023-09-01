Here's Why Tia Mowry And Her Ex-Husband Got Divorced

As a teen star from the '90s, Tia Mowry has made her mark in the entertainment world. Starring in "Sister, Sister" and "Twitches" alongside her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tia tackled her solo acting career with "The Game," "Instant Mom," and other television hits. Aside from being a successful actor, she is also a mom of two and was a wife for 14 years.

Much to the fans' surprise, longtime couple Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict decided to separate in 2022. Tia announced the sad relationship news in an Instagram post. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," her caption read. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives." It was also reported that Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict due to irreconcilable differences (via TMZ).

The two initially met on a film set in 1999 and took their relationship slow, eventually getting married in 2008, per Ok! Magazine. They welcomed their son, Cree, in 2011 and daughter, Cairo, in 2018. Since announcing their split, Mowry has shared various social media posts about this new chapter in her life and has made comments that left fans questioning the cause of their split after 14 years together.