Why The Bold And The Beautiful's Deacon Spent Years Behind Bars

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has been the perennial bad boy of daytime television since arriving on "The Bold and the Beautiful." First married to Bridget Forrester, it wasn't long before he was having an affair with her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), fathering a daughter. Deacon's life on "Bold" during his first tenure was a rocky rollercoaster of negativity, so when his character joined "The Young and the Restless," he was quickly headed toward a life of further crime.

It didn't take long for Deacon to find himself in the trenches, becoming mixed up with the wrong people. One person in particular that Deacon got mixed up with in Genoa City was Diane Jenkins (then Maura West). Diane was the town pariah, and trouble often attached itself to her at every corner. At the time of their involvement, Diane was loathed by the vast majority of citizens in town, and she needed to devise an escape plan to evade trouble.

While viewers (and the parties involved) have since learned that Diane wasn't murdered in 2012, Deacon led everyone to believe differently at the time. Not only did he assist in the framing of Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) for Diane's murder, but he also helped fake her death entirely. However, Deacon's time in prison stemmed not from the murder of Diane; instead, he was sentenced for his role in obstructing justice. Unfortunately for Deacon, that was only his first set of years behind bars.