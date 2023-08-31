We're Skeptical About Harry & Meghan's Reported Royal Reconciliation Plan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been snubbed by the royal family regarding the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8 — they were not invited to any gatherings even though Harry will be in the UK on the day, and Meghan could probably have joined them. If they weren't invited to be with family on such a notable day, it seems far-fetched to think there'd be a meeting a little over a week later that would result in a royal reconciliation.

This isn't the first time there have been rumors of reconciliation meetings between Harry and Meghan and the rest of his family. Meghan allegedly requested a one-on-one meeting with King Charles after Queen Elizabeth's funeral, but it doesn't seem to have occurred. That was a few months before Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries came out in December 2022, and Harry's memoir "Spare" was published in January 2023. Neither project did anything to help mend any fences between Meghan and Harry and his family; in fact, the public airing of their grievances and criticisms of the royals seems to have made things worse.

There were also some potential peace talks around the coronation, but those didn't happen either. Meghan didn't attend King Charles' coronation, and Harry was there but only the ceremony, taking off for home shortly after the event, leaving no time for a conversation between father and son.