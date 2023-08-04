Harry & Meghan Left To Remember Queen's Death Anniversary Alone After Royal Fam's Reported Snub

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex would actually be pretty close to Balmoral for the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death. The couple is set to be in Düsseldorf for the Invictus Games, which are running from September 9-16, 2023. But considering the ongoing drama between Prince Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family, it appears the former working royals will be left to remember Queen Elizabeth's death anniversary alone.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort are currently spending time at Balmoral in Scotland. King Charles' Balmoral summer vacation plans break a century-long royal tradition since he won't be staying in Balmoral Castle itself, and it is likely that they will be staying there through September 8. They're joined at the royal Scottish retreat by William, Prince of Wales and his family, who are giving up castle life during the annual royal vacation. Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York are also in Scotland for the summer.

Balmoral is a place full of a lot of memories and meaning for the royals. It's where the queen died and it was one of her favorite places in the world. That makes it a fitting place to have a private, family moment to remember her life and legacy. Unfortunately, it looks like at least two members of the family won't be there.