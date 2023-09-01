A Look At Blake Lively And Gigi Hadid's Adorable Friendship

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid are both it-girls in their own right, with Lively being a fashionable "Gossip Girl" alum — even if Lively couldn't stand her "Gossip Girl" character — and Hadid being a trend-setting supermodel. As the actor has gone on to star in films such as "The Age of Adaline" and "A Simple Favor," the honey-blonde model has walked the runway for brands like Versace and Prada. The two have significant clout on their own, but they have such a showstopping friendship together.

If you're a dedicated Swiftie, you'll likely recognize both of these celebs as members of Taylor Swift's informal girl squad. According to a Vogue interview, Hadid and Lively first met through Swift, assumedly at one of these girl group meet-ups, but they've cultivated their individual friendship. The duo was first spotted together as early as 2014 and have continued to share cute bestie moments ever since.

With this in mind, let's take a look at Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid's adorable friendship, including how they've bonded over motherhood and supported each other professionally.